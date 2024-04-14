GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons held for attempting to murder medical student near Madras Medical College

The suspects, who are siblings from Uttar Pradesh, used a country-made revolver to try to kill the victim, who is a third-year medical student

April 14, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Rithwick

S. Rithwick | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Flower Bazaar police arrested two persons, including a 23-year-old college student from Delhi, for trying to shoot dead a third-year medical student with a country-made revolver near Madras Medical College (MMC) on Saturday night.

The police said S. Rohan, a resident of Vellore, was a student of MMC. On Saturday, when he was at a tea stall near the medical college on EVR Periyar Salai, a person suddenly pulled out a country-made revolver and tried to shoot him. However, Mr. Rohan and a few others restrained him and snatched away the revolver. He was handed over to the personnel at the police booth near Chennai Central railway station. Meanwhile, the person accompanying the shooter managed to flee.

Upon being informed about the incident, the Flower Bazaar police rushed to the booth and took the accused into custody for further investigation. They identified him as S. Rithwick, a native of Uttar Pradesh. During the interrogation, he told them that he was the younger brother of Amith Kumar, who had planned to murder Mr. Rohan for being in love with a girl from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who also studies in MMC.

Rithwick said Amith was a school friend of the girl and had warned Mr. Rohan to cut ties with her a few days ago. As Mr. Rohan did not heed the warning, the brothers planned to murder him. The duo came to the city by train last week. The police arrested Amith near Vijayawada on Sunday.

