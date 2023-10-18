Two persons held for attempted land grab

October 18, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested two persons for creating fake documents and planning to sell a land in Peravallur on Tuesday.

A senior police official said V. Bharathi, from Erode, lost her husband Vijayakumar in a road accident. He had left her a plot of land, measuring over 3,350 sq.ft, at Peravallur. She filed a complaint that her father-in-law R. Sengodan, 71, of Madhavaram, and E. Loganathan, of Kanathur, tried to sell the land by showing his son as unmarried through a fake documents.

Based on the complaint, Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered the CCB Land Fraud Investigation wing to inquire. The police arrested Sengodan and Loganathan after an investigation. Both were remanded in judicial custody.