Two persons held for abetting online trading scam

Personnel of the Cyber Crime police station, East, arrested two men who allegedly abetted the fraudsters of an online trading scam by allowing their banking accounts to be used for receiving the money from the victims.

N.V.LN. Prasad of Mylapore lodged a police complaint alleging that he had come across an online trading advertisement on social media that offered high returns. He contacted the mobile phone numbers listed on the advertisement and transferred ₹6.98 lakh to accounts mentioned by the callers. However, he did not receive any returns and realised that he had been cheated.

After scrutinising the account details, the police traced the account holders and found that they were abetting the fraudsters by letting the victims transfer money to the accounts. The police arrested two men A. Jeeva, 26, and S. Sakthivel, 38, of Tiruvannamalai district. Investigation is on to trace the main suspect.