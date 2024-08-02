GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons held for abetting gang in online trading scam

Published - August 02, 2024 02:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Avadi City Police arrested two suspects who abetted a gang that cheated several persons in an online trading scam.

The police said the complainant Ravinder Fariq, 53, of Korattur worked at a private firm in Ambattur Industrial Estate. He saw an advertisement for trading tips on social media and joined a WhatsApp group. In the group, Mr. Fariq downloaded a share trading application from a link sent by unidentified persons, who persuaded the complainant to invest in shares through it. The complainant deposited an amount of ₹57.44 lakh in various bank accounts listed in the app.

The app only showed profits in the virtual account, and when Mr. Fariq attempted to withdraw the money, the fraudsters demanded more. Realising that it was a scam, he lodged a complaint at the Avadi City Police Commissioner’s office. The complaint was investigated by the Cyber Crime Wing.

After investigating, the police arrested Kannan, 58, of Kodambakkam and Fareeda, 50, of Perambur, who allegedly abetted the gang that cheated multiple people, including Mr. Fariq, in Tamil Nadu and other States. 

