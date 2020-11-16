Two persons hacked to death by gangs in city

CHENNAI

16 November 2020

A 41-year-old person who acted in a television serial was hacked to death by a gang of unidentified persons at MGR Nagar on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Selvarathinam, who had been in the cinema field for the last 10 years and was appearing along with a main villain in a television serial, called Thenmozhi BA, aired on a popular channel.

Sri Lankan refugee

As he was a Sri Lankan refugee, his wife and children are in a camp located in Virudhunagar district.

On Saturday, Selvarathinam did not go for the serial’s shooting and stayed with his friend Mani, an assistant director. In the early hours of Sunday, he stepped out of the house after receiving a phone call. A gang of unidentified men encircled and attacked him, even as he ran to save his life.

On information from his friends, policemen from the MGR Nagar station rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.

History-sheeter killed

Another murder was reported from Ambattur on Saturday night. The police said the victim was Balaji, 26, a painter. He came to his in-law’s house in Ambattur from Villivakkam to celebrate Deepavali. Balaji had 10 criminal cases, including of assault and robbery, pending against him.

The police said that at 8.45 p.m., the Ambattur Industrial Estate police received information that Balaji was lying in a pool of blood at ICF Colony after he was hacked to death by a gang. The police began an investigation after sending the body for a post-mortem examination. The probe revealed that Sathish Kumar of the same area had recently accused Balaji’s brother Srinivasan of stealing his gold chain. Balaji, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly threatened Sathish Kumar that he would eliminate him. The police suspect that out of fear, Sathish Kumar collected his friends and murdered Balaji. A search has been launched for Sathish Kumar and his associates.

Balaji’s friends set fire to Sathish Kumar’s thatched-roof house, triggering tension in the area.