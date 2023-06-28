Two persons from Bihar held for cheating a private firm of ₹1.16 crore

June 28, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested two persons from Bihar who cheated an employee of a private company of ₹1.16 crore. The two accused were produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Bihar and brought to the city.

A senior police official said the victim filed a complaint with City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal alleging that an unknown person, using the photo of his company’s managing director, had cheated him by directing him to transfer an amount of ₹1.16 crore through a social media app.

Based on the complaint, the cyber wing of the CCB filed a case and after investigating, identified the culprits to be from Bihar. A special team went to the State and arrested A. Sayeeb Khan and S. Rajraysingh on June 23. The team also seized three mobile phones, memory cards and SIM cards used for the crime.

The accused were brought to the city on Monday and produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. The police team is taking steps to recover the money stolen from the private company.

