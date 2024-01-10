GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons found dead in an apartment in Nolambur

January 10, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Nolambur Police are investigating the death of two persons in an apartment in Mogappair West on Wednesday.

Police said A. Vanchinathan, a resident of Kallikuppam, was having a relationship with A. Lokesh of Aminjikarai for the past one year. The parents of Vanchinathan and Lokesh, who were both working in private companies, opposed their relationship. On Tuesday night, as both Vanchinathan and Lokesh did not return from their workplace, the parents filed separate man missing complaints in Ambattur and Aminjikarai police stations.

Meanwhile, Vanchinathan’s sister received a message from his mobile phone that he had killed Lokesh and was ending his life too. From the message, the police traced their location to a multi-storey apartment in Panneer Nagar in Mogappair West. A team from the Nolambur police station visited the apartment where they found Lokesh dead, strangled with a rope, and Vanchinathan also dead. The police sent the bodies to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.