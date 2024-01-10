Two persons found dead in an apartment in Nolambur

January 10, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Nolambur Police are investigating the death of two persons in an apartment in Mogappair West on Wednesday.

Police said A. Vanchinathan, a resident of Kallikuppam, was having a relationship with A. Lokesh of Aminjikarai for the past one year. The parents of Vanchinathan and Lokesh, who were both working in private companies, opposed their relationship. On Tuesday night, as both Vanchinathan and Lokesh did not return from their workplace, the parents filed separate man missing complaints in Ambattur and Aminjikarai police stations.

Meanwhile, Vanchinathan’s sister received a message from his mobile phone that he had killed Lokesh and was ending his life too. From the message, the police traced their location to a multi-storey apartment in Panneer Nagar in Mogappair West. A team from the Nolambur police station visited the apartment where they found Lokesh dead, strangled with a rope, and Vanchinathan also dead. The police sent the bodies to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.