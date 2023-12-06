Two persons feared dead at construction site in rain-hit Chennai

December 06, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

Two persons are feared dead at a construction site on the Five Furlong Road - Velachery Main Road junction in Chennai.

According to police, a private company was building an office at the junction. It had built two basements for car parking before continuous rain lashed the city. Around 7 a.m. on Monday, the structure caved in and the on-site engineer, who was sitting in the container at the work site, went down with it. His relatives identified him as Jayaseelan, 32, a local.

A sub-inspector at the site said the supervisor had gone home, but had returned around 4 a.m. in the morning to check flooding at the site and spoke to his wife over a video call from the container before it went down.

Meanwhile, an onlooker, who was standing at a petrol pump adjacent to the site, too went in as the earth caved in, the police said.

Three other onlookers, who were about to be drowned, were rescued by passers-by and policemen.

On Tuesday, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team tried to rescue the persons who were drowning, but was unable to locate them due to the slush, a policeman at the site said. The government brought in machines used by NLC in mines to pump out the water on Tuesday, he added.

Relatives of the deceased alleged that rescue operations were not swift despite the Highways Minister and the Mayor having visited the site on Monday.

Meanwhile, the city police continued to help people whose homes were inundated, clear fallen trees and evacuate people out of collapsed homes. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore visited the police quarters at Egmore here to check the level of inundation.

The police personnel cleared trees at 27 places in Chennai, including Triplicane, Nungambakkam and Flower Bazaar. Women, children and senior citizens were rescued using boats in New Washermenpet, Nehru Nagar, Vasudevan Nagar, T. Nagar, Egmore, Triplicane and MGR Nagar.

Meanwhile, the police cleared the waterlogging on streets in Kilpauk. In Thoraipakkam, they rescued a pregnant woman and sent her to a hospital. Two families were in danger when the wall of an abandoned house on OVM street in Triplicane collapsed. The remaining walls were in dangerous condition. The families were evacuated and moved to safety in a nearby lodge.

Meanwhile, a Sanitary Inspector was killed and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree at V. Salai in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Jayapalmoorthi, 50. Police said they were travelling to Chennai to help in relief and rescue work.

