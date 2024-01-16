ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons drown in sea off Neelankarai beach

January 16, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons drowned while they were swimming in the sea near Injambakkam beach on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as P. Mahesh and M. Varun Kumar.

A senior officer of the City Police said the deceased were part of a group of five persons who had gone for swimming in the sea off Injambakkam beach.

K. Ravi, who too was swept away by a huge wave, was rescued and taken to the Government Royapettah hospital for treatment.

The Neelankarai police fished out the bodies of Mahesh and Kumar with the help of fishermen.

