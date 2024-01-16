Two persons drown in sea off Neelankarai beach

January 16, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons drowned while they were swimming in the sea near Injambakkam beach on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as P. Mahesh and M. Varun Kumar.

A senior officer of the City Police said the deceased were part of a group of five persons who had gone for swimming in the sea off Injambakkam beach.

K. Ravi, who too was swept away by a huge wave, was rescued and taken to the Government Royapettah hospital for treatment.

The Neelankarai police fished out the bodies of Mahesh and Kumar with the help of fishermen.