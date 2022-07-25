Two persons diagnosed with cancer treated with robotic surgeries

A 14-year-old boy and 53-year-old man from Bangladesh underwent robotic surgeries at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre

In the first case, the boy from Bangladesh presented with acute respiratory distress and was diagnosed with a tumour in the trachea, which is the windpipe. This was blocking the right side of the bronchus. He was operated in his country during which a small portion of the tumour was removed, Rakesh Jalali, medical director and lead, Neuro Oncology, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), told reporters on Monday.

At APCC, the thoracic cancer management team evaluated him and found a large tumour blocking the bronchus, and it was difficult to operate on, he said. The patient underwent robotic-assisted tracheal resection and reconstruction along with mediastinal nodal dissection. There was complete removal of the tumour and the boy recovered steadily.

In the second case, the man, who was from Bangladesh, had two myocardial infarctions and had an angioplasty done in March. He complained of bleeding per rectum with haemoglobin of four. He was diagnosed with a large cancer in the colon and another one in the thyroid.

Considering his history of heart attack, a minimal access and quick procedure was necessity as anaesthesia could pose a significant risk, he said and added that he was treated with a robotic radical right hemicolectomy and conventional right hemithyoidectomy by the surgical oncologist and robotic surgeon team.

