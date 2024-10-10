GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two, claiming to be media persons, held for preparing and selling fake certificates 

Updated - October 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamangalam Police have arrested two persons, who claimed to be media persons, for making fake educational certificates and selling them.

According to the police, they received a series of complaints about a private office being run in the name of ‘Universal Press Media’ at Balambigai Nagar, Villivakkam and a few persons making fake educational certificates, marksheets from the centre and selling them. After obtaining a search warrant, the police raided the premises and found that fake certificates were being made and sold.

Police arrested two suspects — R. Vijay Anand alias Anandan, 47, of Kolathur and Longraf Ruban alias Jeremiya, 42, of Sekkadu. The duo claimed that they were running a magazine and an association, besides possessing press accreditation cards. One laptop, CPU, hard disk, mobile phones, seals and 48 fake certificates were recovered from them. They were remanded to judicial custody.

Published - October 10, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.