Two, claiming to be media persons, held for preparing and selling fake certificates 

Rajamangalam Police have arrested two persons, who claimed to be media persons, for making fake educational certificates and selling them.

According to the police, they received a series of complaints about a private office being run in the name of ‘Universal Press Media’ at Balambigai Nagar, Villivakkam and a few persons making fake educational certificates, marksheets from the centre and selling them. After obtaining a search warrant, the police raided the premises and found that fake certificates were being made and sold.

Police arrested two suspects — R. Vijay Anand alias Anandan, 47, of Kolathur and Longraf Ruban alias Jeremiya, 42, of Sekkadu. The duo claimed that they were running a magazine and an association, besides possessing press accreditation cards. One laptop, CPU, hard disk, mobile phones, seals and 48 fake certificates were recovered from them. They were remanded to judicial custody.