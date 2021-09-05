Two persons arrested under POCSO Act for raping minor girl

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 01:14 IST

Search is on for one more accused

Two youth who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl have been arrested in Royapuram All Women Police Station limits. Search is on to nab one more person who has been reported to be absconding.

According to police sources, the accused were identified as Ganesh alias Ganeshan, 20, of Old Washermenpet and Ilayaraja, 19, a platform dweller in Aadu Thoti Salai.

A case was registered in Royapuram police station following a complaint from the girl’s mother who said her 15-year-old daughter went missing from their home on August 28. The investigation was taken up.

Advertising

Advertising

According to police, a person identified as Vijay took her to his relative’s house and raped her. Later, he dropped her at Central Railway station. She took an autorickshaw and reached Maadi Poonga, Royapuram, where Ilayaraja, who is known to her, intercepted her and took her to the Marina beach.

He took her to his friend Ganesh’s house at night and both of them raped her. The two were arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and later remanded in judicial custody.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab Vijay who is reported to be absconding.

Man arrested

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Madhavaram All Women Police Station limits for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. The accused was identified as Sukumar of Mathur. He was remanded in judicial custody on charges under the provisions of POCSO Act.