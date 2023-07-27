HamberMenu
Two persons arrested for stealing mobile phones in suburban trains

July 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police have arrested a 23-year-old man and a juvenile for stealing mobile phones in trains and stations.

The police said they came to the city by air a week ago from West Bengal to steal mobile phones.

The police said the man suspect had been identified as A. Anil Kumar Noniya. Following a series of complaints of mobile phones being stolen in MRTS and suburban trains, the police took up investigation and found a pattern. Most of the mobile phones went missing when the passengers were boarding a crowded train or when they fell asleep.

A police team, led by senior officers, traced Noniya and the juvenile and seized about 22 mobiles from them.

The police said Anil Kumar and the juvenile stayed in different railway stations every day and went on a spree of stealing mobile phones. While Anil Kumar was remanded in judicial custody, the juvenile was sent to the Government Observation Home.

