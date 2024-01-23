Two persons arrested for stealing a car

January 23, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Koyambedu police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly stealing a car after taking it for a test drive.

Police sources said Vijayan, a resident of Koyambedu, wanted to sell his car and posted the details on an online portal. Upon seeing the post, two persons came to him and enquired about the vehicle. Later, they told him that they wanted to go for a test drive before buying the car. Mr. Vijayan gave the vehicle to them, and they drove off with it. Mr. Vijayan lodged a complaint with the police. The police traced the men to a Tasmac outlet in Nerkundram and arrested them. They were identified as Praveen Kumar, 19, of Villivakkam, and John, 45, of Kolathur.