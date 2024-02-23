GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two persons arrested for petrol bomb attack in Nolambur

The police are searching for a third suspect

February 23, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Friday apprehended two youth for throwing a petrol bomb at a shop in Nolambur.

The police said M. Dery, 45, a resident of Venugopal Road, Mogappair West, ran a sound service shop on the ground floor of his house. On Thursday night, three youth on a two-wheeler were causing a ruckus near Mr. Dery’s house. Upon noticing this, Mr. Dery chased them away. At 4.30 a.m. on Friday, the trio threw a petrol bomb on the sound service shop and fled.

Based on Mr. Dery’s complaint, the Nolambur police investigated. They arrested V. Santhosh Raj, 19, of Periya Nolambur, and a 17-year-old juvenile. They have launched a search for the third suspect.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.