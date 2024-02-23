Two persons arrested for petrol bomb attack in Nolambur

February 23, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Chennai

The city police on Friday apprehended two youth for throwing a petrol bomb at a shop in Nolambur.

The police said M. Dery, 45, a resident of Venugopal Road, Mogappair West, ran a sound service shop on the ground floor of his house. On Thursday night, three youth on a two-wheeler were causing a ruckus near Mr. Dery’s house. Upon noticing this, Mr. Dery chased them away. At 4.30 a.m. on Friday, the trio threw a petrol bomb on the sound service shop and fled.

Based on Mr. Dery’s complaint, the Nolambur police investigated. They arrested V. Santhosh Raj, 19, of Periya Nolambur, and a 17-year-old juvenile. They have launched a search for the third suspect.