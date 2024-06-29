Two persons arrested for online share trading fraud in Tiruvottiyur

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch have arrested two men from Tiruvottriyur for cheating a dentist after receiving ₹1.19 crore on the pretext of investing in high-return shares.

Recently, a dentist from Vanagaram saw an investment trading advertisement on social media and joined a WhatsApp group listed there. He downloaded an application through a link from the group and deposited ₹1.19 crore in various bank accounts provided in it. The fraudsters showed him more profits in the app on a virtual account. But when the victim attempted to withdraw the amount, they demanded more money from him. The complainant realised that it was a scam and lodged a complaint at the office of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and taken up for investigation.

The police arrested I. Sathishkumar, 35, and R. Sathish, 26,of Tiruvotriyur. They also recovered ₹23.80 lakh, two gold chains, four mobile phones, and multiple bank account cheque books used for committing the crime. The duo also opened fictitious bank accounts for the purpose of cheating people by having them deposit money in them, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.