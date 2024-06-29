ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested for online share trading fraud in Tiruvottiyur

Published - June 29, 2024 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The duo opened fictitious bank accounts for the purpose of cheating people by having them deposit money in them

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch have arrested two men from Tiruvottriyur for cheating a dentist after receiving ₹1.19 crore on the pretext of investing in high-return shares.

Recently, a dentist from Vanagaram saw an investment trading advertisement on social media and joined a WhatsApp group listed there. He downloaded an application through a link from the group and deposited ₹1.19 crore in various bank accounts provided in it. The fraudsters showed him more profits in the app on a virtual account. But when the victim attempted to withdraw the amount, they demanded more money from him. The complainant realised that it was a scam and lodged a complaint at the office of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and taken up for investigation.

The police arrested I. Sathishkumar, 35, and R. Sathish, 26,of Tiruvotriyur. They also recovered ₹23.80 lakh, two gold chains, four mobile phones, and multiple bank account cheque books used for committing the crime. The duo also opened fictitious bank accounts for the purpose of cheating people by having them deposit money in them, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US