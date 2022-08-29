Two persons arrested for man’s murder in Chennai

The 23-year-old victim was wanted in several theft cases in Otteri and Pulianthope police station limits

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 29, 2022 18:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The New Washermenpet police on Sunday arrested two persons for the murder of a 23-year-old history sheeter of Pulianthope. The victim, identified as E. Appunu, had several theft cases pending against him in Pulianthope and Otteri police stations. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police official said Appunu was having drinks with his friends Mahesh alias Kulla of Tondiarpet and Vairamuthu of Tiruvottiyur on Saturday under the Vaidyanathan bridge. Soon, he and Kulla started fighting over the theft of Kulla’s mobile phone. Kulla and Vairamuthu allegedly killed Appunu with a heavy stone.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem and arrested Kulla and Vairamuthu when they tried to escape on Sunday. The two had several criminal cases pending against them. Both the suspects were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
murder
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app