Two persons arrested for man’s murder in Chennai

The New Washermenpet police on Sunday arrested two persons for the murder of a 23-year-old history sheeter of Pulianthope. The victim, identified as E. Appunu, had several theft cases pending against him in Pulianthope and Otteri police stations.

A senior police official said Appunu was having drinks with his friends Mahesh alias Kulla of Tondiarpet and Vairamuthu of Tiruvottiyur on Saturday under the Vaidyanathan bridge. Soon, he and Kulla started fighting over the theft of Kulla’s mobile phone. Kulla and Vairamuthu allegedly killed Appunu with a heavy stone.

The police sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem and arrested Kulla and Vairamuthu when they tried to escape on Sunday. The two had several criminal cases pending against them. Both the suspects were later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.