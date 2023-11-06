ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested for damaging ATM in Teynampet

November 06, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police arrested two persons, including the driver employed at a public sector bank, for trying to break open an automated teller machine (ATM).

The police said Kirubakaran, a resident of T. Nagar, worked as a car driver for Canara Bank. He and his friend Karthikeyan got drunk and went to get money at an ATM located on the ground floor of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements in Teynampet on October 26. The duo, frustrated they could get the money, damaged the monitor and tried to break it open. When the security guard arrived due to the ruckus, the men away. The security informed the branch manager, who in turned filed a police complaint. The Teynampet Police analysed closed circuit television cameras and arrested Kribakaran and Karthikeyan.

