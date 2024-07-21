GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two persons arrested for cheating man of ₹1.7 crore in online trading scam

The fraudsters influenced the complainant to invest in shares through a trading application for huge profits

Updated - July 21, 2024 10:32 pm IST

Published - July 21, 2024 09:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The cyber crime wing of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has arrested two suspects who allegedly cheated a man to the tune of ₹1.7 crore on the pretext of receiving it for investing in online trading. 

The police said a resident of Manapakkam saw an advertisement for trading tips on social media and joined a WhatsApp group. Thereafter, he downloaded an online share trading application from a link sent by the fraudsters, who influenced the complainant to invest in shares through the app for huge profits.

The complainant deposited ₹1.70 crore in various bank accounts given in the app. The fraudsters showed profits on the app’s virtual accounts, but it did not reflect in the real bank account. While the complainant attempted to withdraw the money, the fraudsters demanded more money. The complainant realised that it was a scam and lodged a complaint at the GCP Commissioner’s office.

After investigating, the police arrested B. Gunaseelan, 25, and G. Ilaiayakumar, 27, of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, and recovered five mobile phones, SIM cards, and four Aadhaar and nine ATM cards.

GCP Police Commissioner A. Arun told the public to be cautious about such high-profit investment advertisements and fake investment apps and websites. He advised them not to transfer money to unknown bank accounts.

People are requested to contact the cyber crime helpline 1930 or register complaint in www.cybercrime.gov.in in case of any cyber-related offences.

