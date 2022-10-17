Two persons arrested for cheating borrowers through fake loan app

The Hindu Bureau October 17, 2022 21:55 IST

The Cyber Crime Wing has arrested a duo from Tenkasi who created fake loan app and cheated the borrowers of ₹4 crore.

The police said A. Soundrarajan of Kovilpatti filed a complaint with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on September 15 stating that he saw an advertisement “Monzo online loan app” and clicked on the link and installed the app. Using the app, he applied for ₹3 lakh loan.

A stranger contacted him through WhatsApp and asked money on the pretext of processing fees, allotting account number and account clearing charges. The complainant Soundrarajan sent ₹1.35 lakh. Then the fraudster asked more money from him and then he realised that he was cheated. So, he filed a complaint to retrieve his money.

After analysing call record details (CDR), the Cyber Crime Unit of Thoothukudi traced the location of V. Balasubramanian of Tenkasi and arrested him.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had created a fake company in his name and created bank accounts for fraudulent transaction with the help of another accused P. Muthuraj of Tenkasi.

He had three bank accounts which had credit transaction value of ₹4.42 crore from all over India. Further investigation revealed that there were more number of accused involved in this case throughout India.