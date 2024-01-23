ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons arrested for attempt to murder

January 23, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pattinapakkam police on Tuesday arrested two persons who allegedly tried to murder a 34-year-old man.

The police said V. Kalaivanan worked at a meat shop. On Sunday afternoon, when he was riding a bike on Demonte Street, at Duminkuppam to meet Menaka, her husband and his associates waylaid him. They assaulted him using knives and fled after stealing his mobile phone. The injured Mr. Kalaivanan was admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested B. Mothibabu, 43, of Kottivakkam, and Kayas Sudeen, 24, of Kannagi Nagar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US