Two persons arrested for attempt to murder

January 23, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Pattinapakkam police on Tuesday arrested two persons who allegedly tried to murder a 34-year-old man.

The police said V. Kalaivanan worked at a meat shop. On Sunday afternoon, when he was riding a bike on Demonte Street, at Duminkuppam to meet Menaka, her husband and his associates waylaid him. They assaulted him using knives and fled after stealing his mobile phone. The injured Mr. Kalaivanan was admitted to a hospital. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and arrested B. Mothibabu, 43, of Kottivakkam, and Kayas Sudeen, 24, of Kannagi Nagar.