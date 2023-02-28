Two persons arrested for assaulting friend in Thiruvanmiyur

February 28, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Thiruvanmiyur police have arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting their friend during a heated argument in Besant Nagar on Monday. The accused, identified as S. Murugavel and K. Vinoth, both from Besant Nagar, were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior police officer said Pugazh alias Pugazhenthi, of Amman Koil Street in Besant Nagar, was assaulted by Murugavel and Vinoth following an argument while they were all having liquor at a Tasmac shop in Thiruvanmiyur. The victim suffered bodily injuries and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife, the Thiruvanmiyur police filed a case for attempted murder and arrested the duo, the officer added.

According to the officer, Murugavel already has over five robbery and assault cases against him.