Two patients treated using robotics in Chennai hospital

A team led by J.S. Rajkumar, chairman, Lifeline Multi-Speciality Hospitals, treated two women who were diagnosed with median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) and superior mesenteric artery syndrome using surgical robot

J.S. Rajkumar of Lifeline Multi-Speciality Hospitals with a patient who was treated using a surgical robot in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

A team led by J.S. Rajkumar, chairman, Lifeline Multi-Speciality Hospitals, treated two women who were diagnosed with median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) and superior mesenteric artery syndrome using surgical robot

A private hospital in the city has treated two patients, who had vascular compression disorders, using a surgical robot.

A team led by J.S. Rajkumar, chairman, Lifeline Multi-Speciality Hospitals, treated two women who were diagnosed with median arcuate ligament syndrome (MALS) and superior mesenteric artery syndrome.

“The patient had abdominal pain and vomiting. This was due to a rare condition called MALS. The blood vessel supplying to the stomach was blocked by a ligament,” Dr. Rajkumar told reporters on Thursday. The congenital disease had manifested itself at a later age and was threatening to become fatal by loss of nutrition.

The doctors used “Versius CMR Surgical Robot” and robotic release of the compressing structures along with destruction of pain-giving nerve fibres and fibrous tissue in the area was performed.

Vascular surgeon C.M.K. Reddy said the disease was a known one but the technique of operation is new, “Earlier, we would do an open surgery. Then came laparoscopy and now, robotic technique.”

The second patient, a 23-year-old woman from Bangladesh, presented with recurrent vomiting of greenish bilious material. She was diagnosed with compression of the duodenum by a blood vessel known as the superior mesenteric artery. The robot was used to free the first part of the intestine and join it with the small intestine below, a robotic duodenojejunostomy, the press release said.