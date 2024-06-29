Two paediatric multi-speciality blocks to come up in south Chennai, Thanjavur

With the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore, Chennai having a high caseload, the Health department will establish two paediatric multi speciality centres at the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, Guindy and Government Raja Mirasdar Hospital, Government Thanjavur Medical College at a cost of Rs. 250 crore to provide speciality services to children in south Chennai and Delta region, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

The Minister, as a part of the 110 announcements for the Health department, said a dedicated hospital for the differently-abled persons will be established at a cost of Rs. 50 crore on the premises of the Government Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, K.K. Nagar, he said.

NEONATAL CARE

He made a number of announcements for newborn care. To detect congenital birth defects early and treat appropriately, all newborns in government hospitals will undergo “Head to Toe Examination”. Health cards will be issued to all newborns in the hospitals and continuous monitoring of growth and nutrition will be provided in “Well Baby Clinics”. A pilot project for home-based monitoring of premature and underweight infants discharged from Special Newborn Care Units using technology will be implemented in seven districts at Rs. 1.28 crore.

NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

As in previous budgets, a number of new initiatives were announced for NCDs. The community-based cancer screening programme for cervix, breast and oral cancers that was implemented in four districts - Erode, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari and Ranipet - on a pilot basis will now be extended to all districts in a phased manner at a cost of Rs. 27 crore, Mr. Subramanian said.

A screening programme for early detection of retinal and renal issues that may arise due to uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension will be conducted throughout the State at a cost of Rs. 3.19 crore. Giving importance for foot care in diabetes, the Health department will launch “Paadham Paadhukappom”, an integrated foot protection programme to detect diabetic foot and prevent amputation at a cost of Rs. 26.62 crore. Under this, foot screening centres will be established in all Primary Health Centres and foot clinics in 100 government hospitals and 21 government medical college hospitals. Diabetic foot surgery services will be made available in 15 medical college hospitals.

The Minister announced caths labs for four government medical college hospitals at Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Tiruvannamalai at a cost of Rs. 32 crore. Drivers and conductors of Tamil Nadu State Transport Department will be imparted training in first aid, while a new certificate course for home-based elderly care support assistant will be started in government medical college hospitals.

Bariatric surgery will be offered at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and medical college hospitals in Coimbatore and Madurai.

In the first phase, 25 bike ambulances will be provided at a cost of Rs. 1.60 crore to cater to emergency medical services for tribals, while a 50-bed ward will be set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Nilgiris for treatment of sickle cell disease, thalassemia and maternal and child health services, while tribal birth waiting rooms will be established in four PHCs.

Six Regional Research Centres will be established under the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. A total of 100 lecture halls in 25 government medical colleges will be upgraded with modern technology at Rs. 50 crore.

Among other announcements were developing a comprehensive action plan to prevent adolescent pregnancy and improve adolescent health, formulation of a State policy for homeless persons with mental illness and conducting job fairs for paramedical students studying or graduated from government medical colleges.

The budgetary allocation for the healthcare sector in 2023-2024 was Rs. 18,660.69 crore. It has been increased to Rs. 20,197.40 crore for 2024-2025.