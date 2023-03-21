Two Olive Ridleys, porpoise found dead at Pulicat beach

March 21, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The slew of Olive Ridley sea turtle deaths along the coast of Chennai and Chengalpattu continues as two more carcasses were washed ashore at Pulicat on Sunday. A finless porpoise was also seen lying dead in the area with a fishing net and a rope tied to its tail.

S. Vijay Kumar, co-founder, India Pride Project, who spotted the dead Olive Ridleys and porpoise, said, “The carcasses were found within an area of 200 metres on the beach, and the entire area was strewn with bottles.” Mr. Kumar added there was no indication of surveillance or enforcement of safety measures around the site of Olive Ridleys’ movement.

As per the forest department, turtle deaths have touched 70 in Besant Nagar, three in Kovalam, and 18 in Neelankarai. In Pulicat, 25 turtles have died so far, said E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai. However, turtle conservationists were of the view that the number is far higher. At least 147 Olive Ridleys and one green turtle have died in Chennai and Chengalpattu, said Supraja Dharini, TREE foundation.

Trawl nets and commercial fishing gear continue to be the primary threat to marine life and sea turtles in particular, as a large number of them are dying after getting stuck in the nets. While organisations such as the TREE foundation sensitises fisherfolk on rescuing and releasing the turtles back into the ocean, there is still no enforcement from the State on the usage of nets within five miles of the coast during Olive Ridleys nesting season. There is no order on avoiding trawl nets or using nets fitted with turtle excluder devices (TEDs), said a forest department official.