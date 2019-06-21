Two of gang held for selling and stealing the same car to four persons

The Kanathur police on Thursday arrested two members of a gang of four for stealing a car from four different persons to whom they had sold it one after another.

On seeing an advertisement for the sale of an SUV in a portal, Thanigai, a film financier in Maduravoyal, approached the sellers over phone.

They agreed to sell it for ₹6 lakh. The car was handed over to Mr. Thanigai on June 7.

He drove the car to a beach resort in Kanathur on June 10 and stayed there for a night.

Next day, the car was missing from the parking lot of the resort. Shocked, he lodged a complaint with the Kanathur police.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage at the resort, Mr. Thanigai identified the suspects. He told the police that the persons who sold the car to him had stolen it.

Search on for others

A police team led by crime inspector B. Anandan apprehended Ganeshan, 36 and Bharathi, 30 and are searching for two others — Sathiya and Richard.

The original owner of the car had given it on lease to another person.

From him, the gang stole the car and sold it to three different persons after stealing from the buyers one after another, the police said.