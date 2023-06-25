ADVERTISEMENT

Two of family killed in road accident near Santhome

June 25, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated June 26, 2023 12:03 am IST

They were run over by a car after falling from their two-wheeler

The Hindu Bureau

Two brothers on a two-wheeler died after being run over by a car near Santhome on Sunday.

A police officer attached to the Anna Salai Traffic Investigation wing said when P. Praveen, a resident of Sowcarpet, and his brother Rathan were riding a two-wheeler on Kamarajar Salai around 4 p.m. on Sunday, another speeding two-wheeler took a sudden turn at the Kamarajar Salai-Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction, causing them to fall from their vehicle. A car coming from behind ran over Praveen and Rathan. The brothers suffered severe head and body injuries and died on the spot. 

The police shifted the bodies to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and filed a case of rash driving against the rider of the other two-wheeler, Dev Sharma, of Uttar Pradesh, and the pillion rider, Abdul Syed, of Royapettah, for causing the accident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US