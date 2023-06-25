Two of family killed in road accident near Santhome

June 25, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated June 26, 2023 12:03 am IST

Two brothers on a two-wheeler died after being run over by a car near Santhome on Sunday.

A police officer attached to the Anna Salai Traffic Investigation wing said when P. Praveen, a resident of Sowcarpet, and his brother Rathan were riding a two-wheeler on Kamarajar Salai around 4 p.m. on Sunday, another speeding two-wheeler took a sudden turn at the Kamarajar Salai-Avvai Shanmugam Salai junction, causing them to fall from their vehicle. A car coming from behind ran over Praveen and Rathan. The brothers suffered severe head and body injuries and died on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital and filed a case of rash driving against the rider of the other two-wheeler, Dev Sharma, of Uttar Pradesh, and the pillion rider, Abdul Syed, of Royapettah, for causing the accident.