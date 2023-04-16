HamberMenu
Two of family held for murdering their relative in Chengalpattu

April 16, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chengalpattu police have arrested two persons for the murder of their 34-year-old relative on Saturday.

A senior police official said the victim Darjen lived with his wife Jayanthi in Ambedkar Street of Ponvilaindha Kalathur. He had recently come out on bail for the murder of his father-in-law Thulukanam last week and was hiding from the family.

After consuming liquor on Saturday, Darjen had come to visit his wife, and argued with her before hitting her. Coming to know of this, Darjen’s brother-in-law Surya and his cousin Lokesh Babu came to his house and murdered him with a knife. The body was sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The accused were later arrested by the Chengalpattu police. They were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

