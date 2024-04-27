Two non-government organisations win over ₹50 lakh as grant in virtual fundraiser

April 27, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) secured grants worth ₹51 lakh at a virtual fundraiser held recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanavil Trust won the Gold Award and ₹25 lakh in grant, whereas Jayam Trust won the Audience Poll Award and a grant of ₹10 lakh at the Social Venture Partners (SVP) India Fast Pitch 2024, a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding.

Vanavil Trust, which works for the equality and dignity of nomadic communities in Tamil Nadu, also raised ₹6.2 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust plans to utilise the grant to design strategy and training modules for their afterschool programme across the State.

Meanwhile, Jayam Trust raised ₹10.1 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust provides special education services to children with intellectual disabilities through their learning centres. They aim to use the funds to set up a vocational unit with all adaptive and fool-proof devices, and workshops for vocational/industrial/agro skills training.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.