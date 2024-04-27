ADVERTISEMENT

Two non-government organisations win over ₹50 lakh as grant in virtual fundraiser

April 27, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

Social Venture Partners India Fast Pitch 2024 is a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding

The Hindu Bureau

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) secured grants worth ₹51 lakh at a virtual fundraiser held recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanavil Trust won the Gold Award and ₹25 lakh in grant, whereas Jayam Trust won the Audience Poll Award and a grant of ₹10 lakh at the Social Venture Partners (SVP) India Fast Pitch 2024, a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding.

Vanavil Trust, which works for the equality and dignity of nomadic communities in Tamil Nadu, also raised ₹6.2 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust plans to utilise the grant to design strategy and training modules for their afterschool programme across the State.

Meanwhile, Jayam Trust raised ₹10.1 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust provides special education services to children with intellectual disabilities through their learning centres. They aim to use the funds to set up a vocational unit with all adaptive and fool-proof devices, and workshops for vocational/industrial/agro skills training.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US