Two non-government organisations win over ₹50 lakh as grant in virtual fundraiser

April 27, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) secured grants worth ₹51 lakh at a virtual fundraiser held recently.

Vanavil Trust won the Gold Award and ₹25 lakh in grant, whereas Jayam Trust won the Audience Poll Award and a grant of ₹10 lakh at the Social Venture Partners (SVP) India Fast Pitch 2024, a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding.

Vanavil Trust, which works for the equality and dignity of nomadic communities in Tamil Nadu, also raised ₹6.2 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust plans to utilise the grant to design strategy and training modules for their afterschool programme across the State.

Meanwhile, Jayam Trust raised ₹10.1 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust provides special education services to children with intellectual disabilities through their learning centres. They aim to use the funds to set up a vocational unit with all adaptive and fool-proof devices, and workshops for vocational/industrial/agro skills training.