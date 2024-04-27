GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two non-government organisations win over ₹50 lakh as grant in virtual fundraiser

Social Venture Partners India Fast Pitch 2024 is a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding

April 27, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) secured grants worth ₹51 lakh at a virtual fundraiser held recently.

Vanavil Trust won the Gold Award and ₹25 lakh in grant, whereas Jayam Trust won the Audience Poll Award and a grant of ₹10 lakh at the Social Venture Partners (SVP) India Fast Pitch 2024, a virtual Shark Tank-inspired fundraising event designed to empower NGOs, increase awareness of their work, and raise unrestricted funding.

Vanavil Trust, which works for the equality and dignity of nomadic communities in Tamil Nadu, also raised ₹6.2 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust plans to utilise the grant to design strategy and training modules for their afterschool programme across the State.

Meanwhile, Jayam Trust raised ₹10.1 lakh during the event through live donations. The Trust provides special education services to children with intellectual disabilities through their learning centres. They aim to use the funds to set up a vocational unit with all adaptive and fool-proof devices, and workshops for vocational/industrial/agro skills training.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.