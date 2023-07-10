Two Nigerian nationals among three arrested by Chennai police in Haryana for gift scam

July 10, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Cyber Crime wing of the Greater Chennai Police have arrested three persons, including two Nigerian nationals, for cheating people on social media platforms.

The police said the East Zone Cyber Crime Police Station received a complaint about cheating over social media last May. The victim from Ayanavaram was approached by a woman through Facebook, who claimed that she was in London and would visit India soon and sought help.

The fraudster said she was sending a gift through courier as a token of friendship and convinced the complainant that she had to pay ₹1,22,840 as tax and customs processing fee for receiving the gift. After realising that he was duped by the fraudster, he lodged a complaint.

The police said during the investigation the bank account details of the complainant, fraudster and mobile phone details, Facebook and Email ID and other connected details were obtained from the service provider and scrutinised. It came to light that a group was located and functioning from Faridabad in Haryana.

A special team went to Haryana and arrested the fraudsters, namely Hugo Francisco, 40 and Duru Clinton, 27, both Nigerian nationals, and Tabitha, 32, from Manipur. The suspects were brought to the city and remanded in judicial custody.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the swift work of the special team.

Mr. Rathore appealed to the public to be alert while using social media and avoid chatting with unknown persons who pretend to offer gifts or other valuables. He requested the public to report any such suspicious activity immediately on Cyber Crime Portal helpline 1930 and to lodge a complaint at cyber crime police stations in Chennai.