Two new stations open on Chennai Metro Rail’s phase 1 extension stretch

Train services available in Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Wimco Nagar Depot stations

More than a year after starting train services in the northern section, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) opened two stations for public use in the phase I extension project between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar only on Sunday.

The trains started as usual but made stops at Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot stations. Though these stations were certified safe to begin operations by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety earlier, services were only made available there on Sunday.

According to sources in CMRL, not many were aware of the opening on Sunday and hence, there were not a lot of users at these stations. “It was also a Sunday and hence, we had low footfall. In a week, commuters will come to know of these two stations and ridership may improve marginally,” a source said.

As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, nearly 500 persons travelled from Tiruvottiyur Theradi station and about 200 from Wimco Nagar Depot station. In addition, the frequency of trains at the Wimco Nagar Depot station will be lower throughout the day owing to technical constraints.

“We are also offering free parking for commuters using the Wimco Nagar Depot station till the end of this month,” an official said. CMRL had not finished building the Tiruvottiyur Theradi station in February 2021 when the phase I extension stretch started operations. It has taken over 12 months to complete the construction of just one station because of several reasons, sources said.