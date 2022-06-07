Two new COVID-19 cases in Vellore

There were two fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 57,333 on Tuesday. With a total of 56,163 persons having been discharged, there were seven active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163.

In Ranipet, one fresh case has been recorded, taking the total number of cases to 53,939.

Tiruvannamalai has also reported one new case. The total number of cases in the district is 66,816.

However, no fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur district.