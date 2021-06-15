Two murdered in drunken brawl in two incidents in Chennai

CHENNAI

15 June 2021 21:53 IST

A 33-year-old auto driver was stabbed to death by his friends on Monday, after a quarrel broke out among them when they were playing cards while inebriated.

Police identified the victim as Ramki, of Injambakkam. He and his friends Siva, Balaji and Suresh, of Vettuvankani, along with a few others were consuming liquor and playing cards on Monday night when an argument broke out. In the melee, Ramki allegedly beat Siva after which the latter and others attacked him with knives before fleeing. Ramki’s relatives rushed him to the government hospital where he died on Tuesday morning. Personnel from the Neelankarai police station arrested eight accused and are investigating.

Clash at Nemilchery lake

Meanwhile, another murder was reported from the Pattabiram police station limits where a 24-year-old youth, from Uzhaipalar Nagar, near Pattabiram, was beaten to death after a drunken brawl between two groups of youngsters on Monday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

Police identified the victim as Prasanth Kumar, a popcorn seller, who had a few petty cases pending against him. The incident happened around 4.30 p.m. when he was consuming liquor with a group of friends near Nemilchery lake. An argument broke out between them and another gang which escalated into a fight. While his friends fled the spot, Prasanth died on the spot after which the attackers fled.

On information, police retrieved his body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. A case was registered and five people were arrested on Tuesday.