Two murdered by armed gangs in Chennai; killers still at large

CHENNAI

02 March 2021 12:46 IST

DMDK functionary murdered in Anakaputhur; rice merchant hacked to death in Ponmar on Monday night

Two murders were reported from two different places in the city on Monday night.

One of the victims has been identified as Rajkumar, 36 who was running a tailoring shop in Anakaputhur. He was a DMDK functionary also. On Monday night, he had closed his shop and was on the way home on his bike. A few unidentified persons came on two-wheelers and attacked him using knives, police said. Passers-by came to his rescue and rushed him to Government Chromepet Hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. Sankar Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, another murder was reported in the city’s outskirts on the same night. Police said the victim, Ponnappan, 45 was a rice mill owner in Ponmar. On Monday night, he was returning in his vehicle after attending the wedding reception of a relative. When he reached the Ponmar Panchayat Union office, a gang of men waylaid him and hacked him to death using knives. Thalambur Police have registered a case and investigating.