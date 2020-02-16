Two murder accused detained under Goondas Act

Two people arrested by the Arakkonam Town police in connection with a murder case were detained under the Goondas Act as per the order issued by District Collector S. Divyadharshini here on Saturday.

Police sources said S. Gowtham, 24, and M. Abishek, 24, of Arakkonam were arrested for murdering J. Praveenkumar, 25, on December 18, last year. The murder took place on Mosque Street, Arakkonam.

Lodged in Central prison

They were lodged in Vellore Central Prison and booked for murder, attempt to murder, burglary and way-laying.

In order to prevent further crimes, Ranipet Superintendent of Police A. Myilvaganan recommended that Goondas Act be invoked against them.

Ms. Divyadharshini ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.