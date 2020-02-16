Two murder accused detained under Goondas Act

Two people arrested by the Arakkonam Town police in connection with a murder case were detained under the Goondas Act as per the order issued by District Collector S. Divyadharshini here on Saturday.
Police sources said S. Gowtham, 24, and M. Abishek, 24, of Arakkonam were arrested for murdering J. Praveenkumar, 25, on December 18, last year. The murder took place on Mosque Street, Arakkonam.
Lodged in Central prison
They were lodged in Vellore Central Prison and booked for murder, attempt to murder, burglary and way-laying.
In order to prevent further crimes, Ranipet Superintendent of Police A. Myilvaganan recommended that Goondas Act be invoked against them.
Ms. Divyadharshini ordered their detention under the Goondas Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.