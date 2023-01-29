Two motorists killed in separate accidents in Tiruvallur

January 29, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - TIRUVALLUR

A 40-year-old resident of Ekkadu Kandigai in Tiruvallur district was killed after being hit by a lorry on Redhills Road on Saturday evening. The Tiruvallur Town police have filed a case and arrested the lorry driver for rash and negligent driving.

A police officer of Tiruvallur Town station said R. Kamalakannan, a resident of Redhills road, was proceeding to his work in a private company in Othapai when a speeding truck hit him while he tried to enter the Kulakkarai street. The victim fell down from the vehicle and was caught under the wheels of the truck. He was killed on the spot.

The residents in the locality alerted the police who sent the body to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post mortem.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man identified as D. Babu was killed while returning home in his two-wheeler near Dharanivaragapuram on Saturday night. The Thiruttani police have filed a case and are investigating.

A police officer of Thiruttani station said the victim Babu working as a lorry driver in a stone quarry was returning home to Murukambattu village after completing his work in his two wheeler. The motorist Babu was proceeding on the Thiruttani-Tirupati highway when a 60-year-old was attempting to cross the road.

The motorist Babu hit the senior citizen Moorthy of the same village and fell down. During the accident, Babu sustained head injuries while Moorthy sustained some minor injuries. Babu who was rushed to the Thiruttani Government Hospital was referred to the Government Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for specialised treatment. However, Babu died in the hospital unable to respond to the treatment, the police officer said.