Two motorists injured by manja thread in T. Nagar

April 26, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

A man and his friend, who were riding a bike, were injured after a manja thread cut his neck on Vijayaraghava Road in T. Nagar on Monday.

The police sources said Saran, 34, a resident of Ekkattuthangal, near Guindy, and Vandana, 33, heading home on Monday with the former riding the bike and the latter riding pillion. They both worked in private firms. A snapped manja thread entangled Mr. Saran’s neck, wounding him. He lost control of the vehicle and the riders fell to the ground. Ms. Vandana injured her hand while trying to remove the thread from around her friend’s throat.

Passersby rushed the duo to a nearby private hospital. On information, a police team visited the hospital and took their statements.