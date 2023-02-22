HamberMenu
Two motorcyclists throw egg at an elderly woman, snatch her gold chain near Tambaram

February 22, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two men riding a motorcycle hurlged an egg at an elderly woman and robbed her of six sovereigns of gold chain near Tambaram on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Kavitha, 58 of Madambakkam near Tambaram. On Monday, while she was walking on a road, two men riding a motorcycle threw an egg on her face. Before she could react, the two snatched her gold chain worth six sovereigns and fled the spot.

Based on her complaint, the Selaiyur police have taken up investigation into the case.

