Two more suspects in businessman murder case nabbed

April 05, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the arrest of two more persons on Thursday, Taramani police have so far arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a real estate businessman in Velachery.

The police on Thursday arrested K. Saivapandi, 30, of Ramanathapuram district, and V. Kaleeswaran, 26, of Cuddalore district. They were remanded to judicial custody.

On March 29, V. Palanisamy, 60, a real state businessman from Ramanathapuram, was murdered by a gang of six men on Gandhi Road near Seva Nagar in Velachery.

Taramani police arrested the main suspect, N. Subbaiyan, 68, who, along with his associates, had planned and murdered Palanisamy. Palanisamy had cheated Subbaiyan of ₹28 lakh in a land purchase deal.

The police had on Sunday arrested three of his associates from Perumbakkam.

