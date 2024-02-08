GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two more suspects held for murder of history-sheeter in Kasimedu

Both of them were also habitual offenders

February 08, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two more suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter on Monday in Kasimedu.

The police identified the deceased as Venkatraman, 26, a history-sheeter from Power Kuppam 3rd Street in Kasimedu. Venkatraman and R. Vimalkumar, 23, a resident of the same area, had frequent petty quarrels. On Monday evening, while Venkatraman was standing on the roadside in Kasipuram, three persons, including Vimalkumar, quarrelled with him. They assaulted him with knives and fled. Venkatraman was admitted to a hospital and later died of injuries.

Based on his father’s complaint, the Kasimedu police arrested P. Mukesh, 19, of Kasimedu, on the same night and began a search for the two others. Following an intensive search, the police arrested Vimalkumar and V. Boopalan, 21, of Kasimedu, both history-sheeters.

