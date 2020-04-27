Two more postgraduate students of Madras Medical College test positive for COVID-19

Two more post-graduates of Madras Medical College (MMC) / Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Their source of infection was traced to an outsourced sanitary worker who worked in the PG men’s hostel and tested positive for COVID-19.

Already, 23 medical, paramedical staff and workers of RGGGH have tested positive for COVID-19. A majority of them were from the Department of Cardiology of RGGGH. Of these, six PGs and a staff nurse were discharged last week. Hospital authorities said three more staff nurses were being discharged on Monday.

One block of MMC’s PG men’s hostel was vacated, disinfected and brought under containment. Of the 102 PGs who were tested, 100 samples returned negative for COVID-19. Similarly, all CRRIs (Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship) were tested and were found to be negative. As on date, 471 doctors, 363 nurses and paramedical personnel were tested, the institute said in a press release on Sunday.

A doctor said that CRRIs were under isolation earlier, and have started to work from Monday. “There was no proper planning. Even after the exposure, PGs were staying in the hostel along with other residents. However, the situation is getting better now, and is being streamlined,” the doctor said.

With several messages that the hospital’s safety was compromised and patient care was affected doing the rounds, RGGGH dean R. Jayanthi said these messages were fake. “The situation is under control. The two PGs had come in contact with the sanitary worker, and did not work in the COVID-19 ward. We have adequate number of PGs in non-COVID medical and surgical wards,” she said. She added that CRRIs have started to work from Monday -- at RGGGH and at its affiliated institutions -- Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Triplicane and the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore. “One-third of the CRRIs have been kept as reserve staff,” she said.

The block housing the Department of Cardiology that was closed for disinfection work would be operational from Tuesday, she said, adding: “We relocated the patients and took up disinfection work.”

The PGs, in a message, said MMC was not compromised. Any PG with a history of possible unintentional exposure during their work was being screened. Based on the reports of screening tests done so far, there was no evidence of any significant or widespread infection among doctors, PGs or staff nurses and there was no truth in the rumours.