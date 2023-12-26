Two more oil-affected pelicans rescued; treatment begins

December 26, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Two more spot-billed pelicans, adversely affected by the oil spill in Ennore, were rescued from the estuary and brought to the Guindy National Park for treatment. The birds are being attended by vets from Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) and the Forest Department.

The team comprising Wildlife Trust of India’s NVK Ashraf, BMAD, Forest Department, and locals who are carrying out rescue efforts had earlier rescued one pelican heavily drenched in oil. The pelican was cleaned, fed and is said to be doing better.

It has been estimated that over 50 pelicans and other birds have died as a result of the oil spill. While the rescue operation to capture oil-affected birds will continue for the next few days, the wildlife team found that the number of heavily impacted birds has come down from around 70 to 20 based on a survey on Tuesday. The team will also scout around for birds that flew away from Ennore after the oil spill and spotted at Pallikaranai and Cooum.

Further, in a positive sign, around over 200 lesser egrets, 200 greater egrets, 300 seagulls, 100 Caspian terns, 50 lesser storks, 100 cormorants, and 150 painted storks were seen. When The Hindu visited the Ennore creek on Tuesday, a flock of red-billed gulls had gathered in the waters.

“A total of more than 2,000 birds were spotted today, and the bird population is returning back to the creek with oil reducing on surface water. Other water areas such as Pallikaranai, Adyar creek are being continuously monitored,” the Forest Department said in a statement.