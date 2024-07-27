ADVERTISEMENT

Two more men held for sexually assaulting minor girl in prostitution racket 

Published - July 27, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Selaiyur Police of Tambaram city police has arrested two more suspects for allegedly raping a 14-minor girl child, who was forced into sex work by her relatives. Police have arrested eight suspects so far, including three women, a priest,  a cable technician of Selaiyur and a petty shop owner of Triplicane. 

Following a complaint, the Child Welfare Committee, Chengalpattu, with the help of Selaiyur police, recently rescued a minor girl, aged around 14, from Paduvancherry in Chengalpattu district. She was abandoned by her parents in Semmencherry and later she came to her mother’ s relative’s house in the village a year ago. The relative was operating brothels at three places – at home, Chengalpattu and K.K. Nagar, and were managed by her sister and mother-in-law. This victim was taken to all these places.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pallikaranai, Gautham Goyal formed a special team and ordered a thorough investigation. The investigation stumbled upon a racket. Police on Thursday arrested six persons, including the relative , her sister and mother-in-law and three men, one of whom was a a temple priest . 

After analysing call data records and other evidence recovered, police on Friday arrested two more male suspects- a cable TV technician in Selaiyur and a petty shop owner in Triplicane. All are booked under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

