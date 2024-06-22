ADVERTISEMENT

Two more held in the murder of advocate

Published - June 22, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai: The city police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the recent murder of a 29-year-old advocate in Thiruvanmiyur.

The advocate was hacked to death by a gang on June 11.

Earlier, three persons were arrested for the crime.

CONNECT WITH US