Two more held in the murder of advocate

Chennai: The city police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the recent murder of a 29-year-old advocate in Thiruvanmiyur.
The advocate was hacked to death by a gang on June 11.
Earlier, three persons were arrested for the crime.
Published - June 22, 2024 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI
