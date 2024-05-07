Two more cases filed against ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Chennai

May 07, 2024 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Cyber Crime wing of the Greater Chennai City Police has filed two cases against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar - one based on a complaint from Tamizhaga Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi, and another on a complaint from journalist Sandhya Ravishankar. Felix Gerald, who manages the YouTube channel Redpix, was arraigned as an accused in one of the cases.

Police sources said that Ms. Veeralakshmi had alleged that Mr. Shankar defamed women police personnel in an interview with Mr. Gerald. A case was filed under Sections 294(b) (Uttering obscene words) and 506(1) (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The other case was related to an old complaint of woman harassment and other offences, said sources.

